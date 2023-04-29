(KTXL) — Those looking to head north or south through California have two main highways to choose from, Interstate 5 or California State Route 99, but there could have been a third.

As I-5 serves the west side of the Central Valley and CA-99 serves the heart of the Central Valley, California State Route 65 was destined to serve those communities along the east side of the Central Valley and the foothills.

The 300-mile freeway was envisioned to traverse 300 miles along the eastern central valley from Bakersfield to Olivehurst.

What we have today is 95 completed miles of a disjointed highway that varies between a four-lane highway down to a two-lane country road.

From Oildale to Exeter

Construction on the project began in 1964 in Kern County, as a northeast junction with CA-99, just north of the Meadows Field Airport, near Oildale.

The Eastside Freeway, as it was known, would continue northeast towards Terra Bella, Porterville, Strathmore, Lindsay and finally ending in Exeter.

This 65 miles of completed roadway is the longest completed section of the proposed CA-65. The roadway continues a bit past Exeter, before ending at a junction with SR-198.

From Roseville to Olivehurst

The sole northern portion of CA-65 is a 30-mile run from Roseville, over Taylor Road, north to Olivehurst, before it becomes SR-70.

Initially, no construction was done on this portion of the roadway as it was renumbered in 1964 from CA-99E to CA-65.

The original route would make its way through to central portions of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln before the Roseville Bypass project was approved in 1984 to move the route to its current location.

By that time though it had been a decade since the state had terminated any future development of CA-65.

It would not be until the 2010s that the City of Lincoln would open its own bypass with the completion of the first phase of the Lincoln Bypass in October 2012.

These two bypasses would turn SR-65 into a four-lane highway from Roseville to Lincoln before it returns to a two-lane highway north of West Wise Road.

The roadway remains a two-lane highway before expanding back to four lanes, south of South Beale Road, and continues on in this way before its merge with SR-70 near Olivehurst.

Construction Halted and Unserved Communities

Construction was slow in the first years of the Eastside Freeway project and the simultaneous construction of I-5, the Westside Freeway, and improvements to SR-99, would continue to push back progress on CA-65.

As California began to slow down on nonessential roadway projects, future development of CA-65 halted in the mid-1970s.

With more than 200 miles of proposed roadway uncompleted, several communities along the foothills and eastern Central Valley were left without nearby access to a main north-south freeway.

Some of those communities included Ivanhoe, Reedley, Sanger, Waterford and Oakdale.

The communities of Oakdale and Reedly, each with populations over 20,000 people, must now commute 20 to 30 minutes to get access to the nearest on-ramp onto CA-99.

For now, there have been no major announcements from continues or cities impacted by the lack of a major north-south highway to connect the two completed sections of SR-65.

Over the last decade or so, CA-65 has been rerouted and improved between Roseville and Lincoln to accommodate the large increase in the population.

Several more projects are on the table for CA-65 in Placer County, but funding and planning are still in the process.