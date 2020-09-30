St. Helena couple recalls ‘wall of fire,’ exploding trees as they escaped Glass Fire

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KTXL) — Awoken by smoke and surrounded by flames, a St. Helena couple said they rushed out of their home early Monday morning, barely escaping the Glass Fire.

“If we would have slept for 10 more minutes, we would have probably died from the smoke,” said Roy Desmazes.

The couple said they awoke to the entire house filled with smoke around 2 a.m. Monday.

“I don’t know if we’ll be able to make it because all you see is fire and thick of smoke,” said Susana Gerong.

They said the most haunting memories were of the flames and the sound of trees ablaze.

“Over a hundred feet in the air. That’s a wall of fire coming at us,” Desmazes recalled. “Every tree it hit, you could hear it exploding. You can hear like an explosion, like ‘pop.’”

The couple told FOX40 it was the second time they have had to evacuate.

While they left a majority of their now ash-covered belongings behind, they took what they could, including a cat named Lucky.

“I’m already sleeping with my shoes on because God is telling you to be prepared,” Gerong said.

As they left their neighborhood, Gerong said she noticed a firefighter working to put out the flames. Their St. Helena home is still standing.

“The fireman who helped our house and the neighboring house, I was thankful for that person,” she said.

The couple said they are prepared to wait at least three weeks until they move back in.

They also said a bit of news that made them smile is when they found out their female cat is really a boy. They made the discovery when they had to put Lucky in a temporary shelter while they remained displaced.