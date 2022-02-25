SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — What seemed unthinkable in late December may become a reality soon in Sacramento. The water year surplus could turn into a deficit if the dry weather continues into March.

Each water year begins Oct. 1. That’s when Northern California tends to start seeing rainfall.

After a lackluster 2020-2021 water year posting a measly 6.61 inches, it was reassuring to see a record-breaking 5.41 inches of rain in just one day on Oct. 24 to start the current water year.

The month of October ended up with a total of 6.71 inches of rain.

The wet weather didn’t stop there. November posted a modest sum of 0.68 inches. Then December observed an impressive 6.98 inches of rain, for a grand total of 14.37 inches.

There was only one other water year with such a prolific start. It was 1955, which recorded 14.38 inches of rain in this time period. The 1955-’56 water year concluded with 25.70 inches of rain.

Since the end of last year, it has rained twice in Sacramento. A sum of 0.05 inches of rain fell on Jan. 3 and 7. This dry spell is occurring during what is statistically Sacramento’s wettest months of the year.

Sacramento’s water year total has been stagnant at 14.42 inches since Jan. 7.

What was once over an 8-inch surplus on the water year has dwindled to 1.80 inches. This surplus will become a deficit on March 13 if we don’t experience any more rainfall.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows extreme drought conditions creeping back into some northernmost counties this week.

Maps courtesy of the U.S. Drought Monitor

A normal water year in Sacramento is 18 inches — which is still an achievable goal. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is giving Sacramento equal chances for above or below normal precipitation for March.

Sacramento’s normal March rainfall total is 2.75 inches. The odds for a “Miracle March” full of abundant rainfall are low. Storms are predicted to mainly impact areas to our north in the Pacific Northwest.

Experts say Sacramento needs about 150% of normal rainfall to pull us out of drought conditions. That remains unlikely.