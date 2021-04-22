Stanford will require all students to be fully vaccinated this fall

PALO ALTO (KRON) — KRON4 has confirmed that Stanford University will require all undergraduate, graduate and professional students to be fully vaccinated from the coronavirus for the fall quarter.

The University says it will accommodate those who cannot take the vaccine for medical or religious reasons and will help facility vaccinations for students unable to obtain one.

Stanford Provost Persis Drell said in a statement that this measure is a “critical” way to protect health and prevent infections.

We believe this approach to student vaccination is necessary to support health and safety this fall. Vaccinations are a critical component in our efforts to mitigate risk and protect one another’s health within our student environment. We expect that other public health safeguards will also continue to be in place in the fall. These will be determined by public health rules and conditions at the time, but as one example, we expect that mask-wearing, particularly indoors where others are present, will still be a part of campus life in the fall. Stanford Provost Persis Drell

Currently, the school is requiring students attending in-person classes and living on campus to complete a self-report health status everyday and test for COVID-19 two times a week.

More details on specific policy and implementation will be released in the coming days.

This is the developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.