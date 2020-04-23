Stanislaus County mayors ask Gov. Newsom for ‘aggressive strategy’ to reopen economy

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The majority of mayors in Stanislaus County have asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to loosen some of the stay-at-home restrictions.

Most businesses throughout Stanislaus County have been shuttered since mid-March but as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, city leaders throughout Stanislaus County worry about the impact on their economies.

Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold is one of many who have signed a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting “an aggressive strategy for reopening the county for business.”

“Many of our citizens are out of work. Many of our businesses are shut down,” explained Brandvoid.

“Felt like small business should be better represented in this plan,” said Hughson Mayor Jeramy Young.

The mayors also say social distancing guidelines would still apply

“It’s not over, we need to continue doing social distancing and taking precautions. The letter never said that we shouldn’t do that, I think we should continue,” explained Young.

But at least one city leader has concerns.

“To ask Governor Newsom for an aggressive strategy for reopening wasn’t something I was willing to do,” said Patterson Mayor Deborah Novelli.

Novelli told FOX40 she understands where her colleagues are coming from but with the current number of cases, she says it’s best to act when more people are healthy.

“I share the concerns with my fellow mayors about the economy,” said Novelli. “Patterson has got the highest per-capita in Stanislaus County of the COVID-19. I like to see this be more data-driven and see a trend where our numbers are going down.”

During an update Wednesday, the Governor did not set a hard timeline for when the state might reopen.

Brandvold worries that the longer the order is in place, the more businesses will close down permanently.

“We’re really uncertain where we’re going to be at the end of this,” said Brandvold.

Brandvold also mentioned that the city of Modesto’s budget has also taken a hit.