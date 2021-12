Stanislaus County tops list of counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

In this file photo, a sign explaining the LA County Mandate is posted for customers inside the Intelligentsia Coffee on Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Enforcement began Monday in Los Angeles for one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the country, a sweeping measure that requires proof of COVID-19 shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to theaters and gyms to nail and hair salons. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state — and every county therein— has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

As of Nov. 30, the United States reached 778,667 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As vaccination rates lagged over the summer, COVID-19 cases surged, and as of late July, more than 80% were caused by the delta variant.

This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and — especially in areas with lower vaccination rates — increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the past week as of Nov. 29, 2021.

#50. Monterey County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (43 new cases, -81% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,058 (52,340 total cases)

5.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (625 total deaths)

22.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (269,833 fully vaccinated)

1.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#49. Ventura County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (83 new cases, -84% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,251 (103,646 total cases)

3.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (1,188 total deaths)

24.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (548,445 fully vaccinated)

2.7% higher vaccination rate than California

#48. Marin County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (28 new cases, -76% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,087 (18,342 total cases)

44.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (248 total deaths)

48.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (205,711 fully vaccinated)

26.0% higher vaccination rate than California

#47. Alameda County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (176 new cases, -78% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,459 (124,658 total cases)

41.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (1,504 total deaths)

51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (1,214,374 fully vaccinated)

15.2% higher vaccination rate than California

#46. Plumas County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (2 new cases, -93% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,166 (1,912 total cases)

20.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 37 (7 total deaths)

80.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#45. Yuba County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (9 new cases, -90% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,601 (10,700 total cases)

6.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (88 total deaths)

39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (36,370 fully vaccinated)

26.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#44. Glenn County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,029 (4,551 total cases)

25.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (36 total deaths)

31.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (14,028 fully vaccinated)

21.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#43. San Luis Obispo County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (35 new cases, -89% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,054 (31,294 total cases)

13.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (358 total deaths)

32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (155,478 fully vaccinated)

13.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#42. Contra Costa County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (154 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,954 (103,292 total cases)

29.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (1,045 total deaths)

51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (844,476 fully vaccinated)

16.0% higher vaccination rate than California

#41. Yolo County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (28 new cases, -84% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,728 (21,451 total cases)

23.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (257 total deaths)

37.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (137,013 fully vaccinated)

1.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#40. Sonoma County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (70 new cases, -78% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,681 (42,912 total cases)

31.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (412 total deaths)

55.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (346,753 fully vaccinated)

11.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#39. Solano County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (64 new cases, -76% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,594 (47,422 total cases)

16.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (356 total deaths)

57.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (266,335 fully vaccinated)

5.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#38. San Joaquin County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (104 new cases, -86% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,039 (107,000 total cases)

10.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (1,833 total deaths)

29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (423,984 fully vaccinated)

11.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#37. Merced County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (40 new cases, -89% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,136 (44,807 total cases)

26.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (664 total deaths)

28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (128,477 fully vaccinated)

26.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#36. El Dorado County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (29 new cases, -82% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,420 (18,166 total cases)

26.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (161 total deaths)

55.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (111,233 fully vaccinated)

8.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#35. Calaveras County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (7 new cases, -89% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,489 (4,356 total cases)

25.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (85 total deaths)

0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (26,915 fully vaccinated)

7.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#34. Madera County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (24 new cases, -92% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,529 (26,005 total cases)

29.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (311 total deaths)

6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (74,356 fully vaccinated)

25.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#33. Humboldt County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (22 new cases, -87% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,409 (10,043 total cases)

41.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (117 total deaths)

53.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (80,971 fully vaccinated)

5.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#32. Santa Clara County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (316 new cases, -74% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,841 (151,169 total cases)

38.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (1,922 total deaths)

46.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.4% (1,491,265 fully vaccinated)

22.7% higher vaccination rate than California

#31. Sacramento County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (242 new cases, -82% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,786 (167,400 total cases)

15.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (2,423 total deaths)

16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (929,554 fully vaccinated)

5.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#30. Sutter County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (16 new cases, -81% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,947 (14,494 total cases)

17.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (181 total deaths)

0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (51,974 fully vaccinated)

15.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#29. Placer County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (72 new cases, -80% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,514 (41,881 total cases)

17.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (468 total deaths)

37.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (242,054 fully vaccinated)

3.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#28. Santa Barbara County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (81 new cases, -80% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,534 (47,035 total cases)

17.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (548 total deaths)

33.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (283,175 fully vaccinated)

0.5% higher vaccination rate than California

#27. Fresno County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (184 new cases, -86% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,604 (155,899 total cases)

22.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (2,246 total deaths)

21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (539,480 fully vaccinated)

14.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#26. San Bernardino County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (423 new cases, -84% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,058 (371,882 total cases)

33.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (5,944 total deaths)

46.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (1,111,691 fully vaccinated)

19.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#25. Butte County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (43 new cases, -79% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,540 (25,295 total cases)

9.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (309 total deaths)

24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (106,848 fully vaccinated)

22.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#24. Amador County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (8 new cases, -73% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,432 (5,737 total cases)

13.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (66 total deaths)

10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (20,346 fully vaccinated)

18.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#23. Tulare County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (92 new cases, -83% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,364 (85,614 total cases)

44.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (1,082 total deaths)

24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (217,504 fully vaccinated)

26.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#22. Riverside County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (510 new cases, -81% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,581 (384,945 total cases)

22.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (5,306 total deaths)

15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (1,296,607 fully vaccinated)

16.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#21. San Benito County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (14 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,354 (7,759 total cases)

3.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (77 total deaths)

33.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (36,290 fully vaccinated)

8.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#20. Shasta County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (39 new cases, -89% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,392 (25,917 total cases)

12.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (440 total deaths)

31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (81,886 fully vaccinated)

27.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#19. Santa Cruz County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (63 new cases, -76% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,063 (22,028 total cases)

36.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (222 total deaths)

56.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (194,053 fully vaccinated)

12.5% higher vaccination rate than California

#18. Tuolumne County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (14 new cases, -88% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,092 (7,677 total cases)

10.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (90 total deaths)

11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (30,276 fully vaccinated)

11.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#17. Nevada County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (28 new cases, -81% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,938 (9,914 total cases)

22.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (103 total deaths)

44.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (58,109 fully vaccinated)

7.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#16. Inyo County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (5 new cases, -92% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,097 (2,543 total cases)

10.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (45 total deaths)

33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#15. Colusa County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (6 new cases, -82% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,014 (3,235 total cases)

17.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (19 total deaths)

52.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (11,496 fully vaccinated)

15.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#14. Mendocino County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (25 new cases, -85% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,785 (8,488 total cases)

23.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (94 total deaths)

41.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (53,495 fully vaccinated)

2.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#13. Sierra County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,221 (217 total cases)

43.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#12. Orange County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (1,100 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,484 (332,950 total cases)

17.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (5,675 total deaths)

3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (2,057,920 fully vaccinated)

2.7% higher vaccination rate than California

#11. Kings County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (53 new cases, -83% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,910 (35,038 total cases)

79.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (358 total deaths)

25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (62,104 fully vaccinated)

35.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#10. Trinity County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (5 new cases, -83% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,042 (988 total cases)

36.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (17 total deaths)

25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#9. Imperial County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (86 new cases, -82% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,040 (38,128 total cases)

65.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (769 total deaths)

128.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (130,815 fully vaccinated)

14.4% higher vaccination rate than California

#8. Los Angeles County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (5,705 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,195 (1,525,486 total cases)

19.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (27,128 total deaths)

45.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (6,426,926 fully vaccinated)

1.4% higher vaccination rate than California

#7. San Diego County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (2,487 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,123 (404,708 total cases)

4.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (4,319 total deaths)

30.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (1,801,862 fully vaccinated)

14.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#6. Mono County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (11 new cases, -72% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,663 (1,829 total cases)

0.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 28 (4 total deaths)

84.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#5. Alpine County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,389 (106 total cases)

26.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#4. Mariposa County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (16 new cases, -71% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,109 (1,567 total cases)

28.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (18 total deaths)

43.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#3. Lassen County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (29 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,915 (7,923 total cases)

103.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (55 total deaths)

3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (10,674 fully vaccinated)

44.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#2. Kern County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (1,066 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,387 (156,517 total cases)

36.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (1,781 total deaths)

6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (418,697 fully vaccinated)

26.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#1. Stanislaus County, CA

New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (1,424 new cases, +127% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,580 (91,299 total cases)

30.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (1,413 total deaths)

38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (293,475 fully vaccinated)

15.5% lower vaccination rate than California