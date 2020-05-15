State audit reveals 56% increase in CSU fees over last 8 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mandatory student fees across all 23 California State University campuses have risen 56% in the last eight years.

The amount of fees differ from campus to campus, but a new state audit finds that schools are not being transparent enough about where that money is going and why it is needed.

“The ones that we’re questioning are the ones that have more the broadly defined purpose,” said Public Affairs Chief Margarita Fernandez.

Revenue at some schools has more than doubled in the last decade as a result of fees.

Fernandez, who works for the state auditor, said the fees are used to cover core functions like salaries, classroom equipment and support services — things tuition should cover.

“The big takeaway from this is that there needs to be an increased oversight of the CSU’s mandatory fees and that would help reduce financial burden to students,” Fernandez told FOX40.

The CSU system is standing by the fee increases saying the money is used to provide students with the best education at an affordable price.

“Our tuition is $5,740, roughly. So it is by any means, in any measure, a bargain for higher education,” said CSU spokesman Mike Uhlenkamp. “With that said, typically the revenue that we received from the state of California doesn’t cover the full cost of instruction.”

Uhlenkamp explained that despite increased funding from the state, they still have budget shortfalls.

He said the fees could continue to rise even though most students won’t return to campus in the fall due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The fees and the revenue themselves go to support student success. So, we have things like health center fees, we have health facilities’ fees,” said Uhlenkamp. “So, the center fee, it pays for the staff of the health centers. They are still operating despite the fact that students, for the most part, are no longer on campus.”

Fernandez said, however, “student success” fees are too vague and schools aren’t doing enough to demonstrate why the money is needed.

“If that revenue is eliminated, that it’s either going to result in drastic program cuts and those services no longer being available to students or increases in tuition,” said Uhlenkamp.

In the report, the state auditor’s office made several recommendations that the CSU system takes issue with.

“We’re recommending is that the Legislature require that for any new mandatory fees, they have student votes and that they are binding student votes,” said Fernandez.

Uhlenkamp said that decision would actually hurt students.

“Legislative action that would face the every vote to go to students would eliminate that authority from the president making it much more challenging for a president to generate revenue to support students effectively,” said Uhlenkamp.