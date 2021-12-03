State awards $158M in grants to support new affordable housing throughout California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — On Thursday, the California Department of Housing and Community Development announced it awarded nearly $158 million to communities throughout the state in an effort to support new housing.

The money awarded will come from the department’s Infill Infrastructure Grant program, which aims to help local governments and organizations fund infrastructure improvements that support the development of affordable and mixed-income housing.

The state refers to “infill development” as buildings within unused and underutilized lands within existing development patterns — typically, but not exclusively, in urban areas.

“The Newsom Administration has provided unprecedented resources to facilitate the creation of affordable housing in California,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez.

“The Infill Infrastructure Grant program supports our commitment to increase the sustainability and affordability of communities across California. We’re pleased to provide this funding to local communities for critical infrastructure improvements that will facilitate the building of housing and serve families throughout California for generations to come,” she continued.

A list of Northern California awardees:

ApplicantProjectCityCountyAward amount
Habitat for Humanity CalaverasHabitat for Humanity CalaverasAngels CampCalaveras$5,042,400
Service First of Northern CaliforniaThe Hunter HouseStocktonSan Joaquin$2,538,787
City of Santa RosaSanta Rosa QIASanta RosaSonoma$9,540,147
350 China Basin Partners, LLC400 China Basin CondominiumsSan FranciscoSan Francisco$4,243,993
City and County of San FranciscoBalboa Reservoir QIASan FranciscoSan Francisco$26,00,000
City of Santa CruzSanta Cruz Pacific StationSanta CruzSanta Cruz$20,940,820
The Related Companies of California, LLCSugar Pine Village 1ASouth Lake TahoeEl Dorado$3,195,900
Courtesy: California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The IIG program is funded by the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2018 through Proposition 1, with its primary goal to promote infill housing development by providing financial assistance for Capital Improvement Projects.

The HCD says the grants are an integral part to facilitate the development of infill housing and although the program does not fund the development of the housing itself, the infrastructure it provides is necessary for housing development.

“When facing our state’s housing crisis, it’s imperative that we utilize all the tools and resources at our disposal,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez.

“The grant funding announced today will ultimately provide 4,000 individuals and families with safe, affordable homes, which will remain affordable for 55 years or longer, serving multiple households over time, and allowing families to break the cycle of poverty,” he continued.

