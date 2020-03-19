State Capitol closes to the public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The State Capitol building is now completely closed to the public indefinitely.

Large posters were plastered and propped up at each entrance on Wednesday.

The Legislature decided to shut down the Capitol late Tuesday after Sacramento County issued a directive for residents to stay home in hopes of mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Those who work in the building and have badges are still allowed inside.

"We can describe it, but really what it's impact will be is so unknown so you have to take steps of prudence," Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, said Wednesday.

Lawmakers like Cooley are back in the districts after both the Assembly and Senate voted this week to go into a month-long recess.

"To shut the Capitol is actually to put the members across California where their presence can have more of an impact," Cooley said. "It also means that because this is unprecedented, every member being out in the community is able to have their eyes and ears on aspects of the coronavirus issue that no one has thought about."

State agencies are still up and running, with many staffers working or encouraged to telecommute from home.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Wednesday that the critical functions of his office will continue, leaving offices open in Sacramento and Los Angeles with several employees working from home.