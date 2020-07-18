State DOJ to investigate alleged destruction of evidence by Vallejo police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Justice will investigate the alleged destruction of evidence by Vallejo police, according to Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

“The decision follows the City of Vallejo’s announcement on July 15 that evidence in relation to the officer-involved shooting of Sean Monterrosa had been destroyed,” said Becerra in a statement.

According to the city, the alleged destruction of evidence pertains to the windshield that was damaged when a detective fired a rifle through it and killed 22-year-old Monterrosa on June 2.

At the time, officers through Monterrosa had a gun but it turned out to be a hammer.

The city manager’s office says the windshield was discarded and the vehicle was put back into service without consultation with the police chief or city attorney.

The officer involved is on administrative leave, according to the city.

Officials say the state DOJ investigation will only focus on the alleged destruction of evidence.