State health official recommends providers pause use of certain Moderna vaccine batch

(KTXL) — The California Department of Public Health said Sunday the state epidemiologist recommended providers “pause” the use of a certain batch of the Moderna vaccines

State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan said a “higher-than-usual number of allergic reactions were reported at a vaccination clinic.”

Pan went on to say that “fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours” after getting a vaccine dose from lot 041L20A.

The incident happened at a single community clinic and those individuals “appeared to be experiencing a possible severe allergic reaction during the standard observation period,” according to Pan.

“While less data exists on adverse reactions related to the Moderna vaccine, a similar vaccine shows that the expected rate of anaphylaxis is approximately 1 in 100,000,” CDPH said in a press release.

The CPDH says it distributed 330,000 doses from that batch to 287 providers across the state but have not received any other reports.

They also said they will be releasing more information as they learn more about the incident.

The specific batch of vaccine is currently being reviewed.