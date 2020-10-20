State issues guidelines for theme parks, outdoor sporting events

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced new reopening guidelines for theme parks and outdoor sporting events.

Smaller parks to reopen at 25% capacity in counties that reach the state’s orange, or moderate, tier.

Larger parks like Disneyland will remain closed indefinitely. Those parks can’t reopen until their counties reach the state’s least restrictive yellow tier.

“We don’t have the crystal ball,” Ghaly said. “We know there’s a path forward, we don’t know when, but we do know how.”

Ghaly said counties in the state’s orange tier can put fans in outdoor stadium seats at 20% capacity.

Masks will be required and seats must be reserved with no walkup ticket sales allowed.

Ticket holders must be from within a 120-mile radius of the venue and tailgating is prohibited.

“Prohibiting tailgating is ensuring parking is at the stadiums and not in surrounding parts of the community. These are all requirements,” Ghaly said.

State health leaders say there are no plans to release reopening guidance on college sports but they will use the professional sports guidance to analyze how it could be applied to college sporting events in the future.

When it comes to watching youth sporting events and when those will resume, Ghaly says the state is working on guidelines now.