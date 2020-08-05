State lawmakers call for more action on backlogged EDD

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are urging Governor Gavin Newsom to take more executive action on the Employment Development Department, with some even calling for him to remove its leader, as more than a million unemployment claims still need to be processed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the past four months our offices have been doing everything we can to get EDD to be more responsible to the needs of our constituents, but it’s incredibly frustrating and we’re at wits’ end,” Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, said Wednesday.

Sixty lawmakers from both sides of the aisle sent a letter to the governor, urging him to take more action on the EDD beyond his newly-formed strike team, which aims to help technology and logistical issues plaguing the agency.

Lawmakers want more transparency, faster claim processing and better customer service at the EDD. The letter comes days after department leadership admitted to lawmakers there are more than one million unemployment claims that still need to be processed and it could take up to six weeks for claimants to get a call back from its call center.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, is calling for the removal of EDD Director Sharon Hilliard.

“This director is incompetent, needs to be replaced, has been making excuses, has been essentially untruthful, or at the very least has mislead to protect an EDD that has failed millions of Californians,” he said.

The EDD did not respond to a request for comment by Wednesday afternoon.