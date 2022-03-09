SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing for long-term COVID-19 cases in California is expected to be a big project for state leaders.

The California Senate Committee on Health and Pandemic Emergency Response worked to figure out where to start tackling the issue at its hearing Wednesday.

“It’s imperative that we now give rigorous attention to understanding and treating long COVID in the months and years to come,” said state Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton.

Experts told lawmakers long-term COVID-19 creates ongoing problems for people physically and mentally.

Dr. Steven Deeks with the University of California, San Francisco said some of the sickest patients are those who got infected in the first wave of the virus, with still so many unknowns regarding the latest omicron surge.

“A few hundred thousand people at least in the state of California could end up with profound, residual disease of having a big impact on their day-to-day life,” Deeks explained.

Those living with long-term COVID-19 told lawmakers that getting care is a struggle. They called for more access to treatment, more research and said those with long COVID-19 should get the protections provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“For me, the scariest part of all of this is that we have no idea what the future will hold,” said patient Jennifer Stark with Disability Rights California.

More research is in the works. State leaders are keeping an eye on UCLA’s INSPIRE study, a project funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study the long-term health effects of the virus.

Dr. Joanne Elmore is a principal investigator on the project.

“There’s basically this information void. It’s kind of like a perfect storm. Patients and their families are anxious and suffering. There’s not adequate support from health care providers in the health system. We would like to see more patients, we don’t have capacity. And we need to support collection of higher-quality evidence,” Elmore explained.

Long-term COVID-19 could impact more than just the people it infects but also the workforce.

Greg Vanichkachorn, the medical director for the Mayo Clinic’s COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program told lawmakers an estimated 2.4 million Americans may not be able to work because of COVID disabilities.

“I am worried we’re going to face a tidal wave of patients unable to return to work for a prolonged period of time due to long COVID, and I really fear what this may do to our world as we know it,” Vanichkachorn said.

Lawmakers did not take specific action in Wednesday’s hearing but could take the information to create new policies.