State lawmakers hope to end ‘pink tax’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- From teddy bears to tennis shoes, California lawmakers are hoping to put an end to the "pink tax" on items marketed for women and girls.

Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, unveiled Senate Bill 873 Tuesday, which would expand on a state law that already prohibits gender price discrimination for services like dry cleaning.

"This one costs two and a half dollars more. There is no basis for it other than that's the pink one," Jackson said. "Forty-two percent of the products out there are likely to cost more to women than they do to men."

The new bill makes it illegal in California for retailers to charge customers different prices on the basis of gender for similar products.

Also at the Capitol for Tuesday's announcement was Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, who filed similar legislation at the federal level.

“This is long past due,” Speier said. "I hope that that measure will be taken up within the next couple of months."

Lawmakers laid out a table full of examples Tuesday, including soccer balls, blankets and razors with price differences from $1 to $3 for different colors.

"Price discrimination exists. It is real, you see the examples here," said Richard Holober of the Consumer Federation of California. "It is unfair. It should be illegal."

The measure is now awaiting a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.