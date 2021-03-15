State lawmakers introduce Constitutional amendment to add wealth tax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A group of state Democratic lawmakers have introduced a Constitutional amendment that would add a new tax on wealthy Californians.

Part of the plan would would add a 1% tax to those worth more than $50 million, and an extra half-percent would be added to individuals worth $1 billion.

“This is the way that we get back to a California where everybody has an opportunity, that’s what we’re creating is opportunity. And I don’t know a single business leader or moderate who doesn’t believe in that,” said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego.

Lawmakers say the money would be used to benefit housing, health care, and education.