State lawmakers question census officials on $187.2M roll-out plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A joint committee of state lawmakers held a hearing Tuesday as essentially the final countdown to the 2020 census.

California lawmakers are spending $187.2 million on its census outreach plan, six times more than any other state to make sure it gets its fair share of federal funding and legislative districts.

Lawmakers pressed state census officials to provide what specific outreach numbers and efforts are underway with the census now three weeks out. The panelists couldn't provide specifics Tuesday.

"We started out very early to do this, staff has been working on this," said Sen. Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles. "I just don’t know why we can't have a better sense of where we’re at.”

Census officials said the hardest to count may need to be contacted up to twelve times, but some lawmakers concerned their districts have yet to be touched.

“I live in a hard-to-count community and I gotta say I haven’t seen anything. I’ve been touched six times by the Bernie Sanders campaign and I haven't been touched once by the census,” said Assemblywoman Lorena González, D-San Diego.

State census officials said the money is being dispersed across counties on community organizations to help with outreach, along with media ads. census officials promised to soon follow up with specific plans and numbers.

State lawmakers are also bracing themselves for the first digital census.

California is using a data tool called Statewide Outreach and Rapid Deployment or SwORD, which officials say will help track the hard-to-count households.

“We feel confident that we’re providing the appropriate level of technical assistance and that we have the resources in place in order to meet any challenges,” said Deputy Secretary for California Census Sarah Soto-Taylor.

State officials said they’ll start mailing invitations to fill out the form online on March 12.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.