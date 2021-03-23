State lawmakers show mixed support of housing migrant children in San Diego Convention Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – As San Diego prepares to open the city’s convention center up to unaccompanied children seeking asylum, state leaders have not mentioned any other sites being used as of Tuesday.

California leaders say they are prepared to provide a helping hand to the Biden administration as it works to get thousands of unaccompanied children out of border patrol detention centers and into health and human services facilities.

The San Diego Convention Center is the latest facility set to open for minors following a request from brand new U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

With Becerra’s close ties to California, state leaders would not say if more California facilities were being considered for a similar purpose.

Officials with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said they are in regular communication with the federal government. A Cal OES spokesman said the following in a statement Tuesday:

California continues to work closely with our local communities and non-profit partners to find ways to support these federally led efforts. We will provide additional updates as they become available and will remain focused on enforcing our state’s laws while staying true to our values and principles. California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services

In San Diego, officials have yet to say how many children will be housed in the convention center or where they will go after.

The site is expected to open within the coming week and will be operational for three months. The federal government says it will pick up the costs.

State Sen. Brian Jones, R-El Cajon, said in a statement Tuesday in part:

The inability of both political parties in Congress over the last several years to enact comprehensive immigration reform, including greater border security, has drove us to this crisis point. Waffling and indecision by the Biden-Harris administration has further exacerbated the problem, on both sides of the border. It is truly unacceptable to the American people that we are seeing the San Diego Convention Center turned into an ongoing, inappropriate and inhumane living situation for immigrant children. Sen. Brian Jones, R-El Cajon

California Senate pro tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, tweeted in part, “Quickly reuniting migrant children with their families is essential … I stand by ready to help.”

