State officials announce another condemned inmate died of COVID-19 complications

(KTXL) — Another condemned inmate died Sunday due to complications relating to COVID-19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

CDCR officials identified him as 58-year-old Pedro Arias, who was sentenced to death for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery while armed with a firearm.

Arias was sentenced in Sacramento County in 1990. He also received a life sentence for sexual assault charges involving a child under 14.

According to the CDCR, 24 inmates at San Quentin have died during the pandemic

There were 725 inmates on death row on June 23, according to the CDCR. As of Aug. 9, there are 714 and at least 10 have died of COVID-19 related complications.

Since July 3, at least one condemned inmate has died each week, according to the CDCR’s website.