SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California officials will provide an update on the statewide extreme heat and ongoing wildfire risk in a Monday morning news conference at the Office of Emergency Services in Mather.

The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for Monday, the sixth consecutive day it’s been issued. Monday’s Flex Alert is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Agencies that are expected to speak are the National Weather Service, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Cal ISO, CAL FIRE, California Department of Public Health and California Public Utilities Commission.