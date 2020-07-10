State officials warn of scammers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers

(KTXL) — The California Office of Emergency Services is telling residents to be wary of scammers posing as contact tracers.

Contact tracers are part of a state program to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They are from local health departments and contact people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive.

State officials want residents to be conscious of the signs that a scammer is calling and not a real contact tracer.

For example, scammers may ask for money or a person’s bank account or card number. They may also ask for a victim’s social security number or immigration status.

Real contact tracers will never ask for money and immigration status is irrelevant for contact tracing.

Cal OES also recommends people contact their local health department before clicking on any links or responding to emails or texts if they have concerns.

You can also find more information about contact tracing by click or tapping here.