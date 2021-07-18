State prepares crew in advance for possible wildfires

(KTXL) — With a Red Flag Warning continuing into Monday, fire crews in Northern California are already taking action.

California is placing emergency resources in several places ahead of possible disasters. In Williams, they have a team that can go where help is needed.

Stationed at the Williams Fire Protection Authority in Colusa County, they are helping with a structure fire in Lake County. The flames damaged numerous homes, but crews managed to save multiple animals.

With members from Williams, Colusa and Sutter counties, along with other agencies, the group is part of a local strike team recently formed by California’s Office of Emergency Services to respond to the latest Red Flag Warning. Cal OES also deployed extra resources for counties, including Contra Costa, Nevada, San Mateo, Santa Barbara and Sonoma.

“So far, we are having more fires and we are seeing greater rate of spread,” said Metro Fire Battalion Chief Chris Vestal.

In the Sacramento region, Vestal says they are ready for the potential dry lightning. Though, the region saw a lot less of it compared to other parts of the state. He says they are prepared to send help to other areas.

“We want to make sure that we have the right people in place, they are identified in advanced,” Vestal explained. “Not only can we send them if requested, but we can also bring in that backfill and continue the service delivering at home as quick as possible.”

Some of the largest fires in the state’s history were started by lighting, including the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

As the heat intensifies and the conditions continue to dry, everyone hopes this year will not be as bad as the last.

Fire officials ask people to be fire safe and be ready to evacuate if needed.