State prepares for wildfire season amid virus pandemic

CAMERON PARK, Calif. (Nexstar) — While it’s put many parts of life on pause, the coronavirus isn’t stopping California’s wildfire season.

State leaders said Wednesday that so far the state has fought more than 1,100 wildfires in 2020 — a 60% increase from this time last year.

“Response, prevention, and preparedness,” Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said. “Very simply, those three things, every one of them, is being invested in.”

Despite a $53 billion budget deficit, Gov. Gavin Newsom is doubling down on funding boosts for Cal Fire.

The affirmed on Wednesday his commitment to appropriate money for 450,000 acres in forest management, 600 additional firefighters, 26 new fire engines, four incident command units and 12 Black Hawk helicopters.

“We’re not going to walk that back. It’s just too important in term so of our mutual aid and public safety,” Newsom said.

While state leaders work to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t financially hinder the firefight, the virus will change how state emergency management handles future fire evacuations, possibly doing them even more ahead of time than usual.

“We’re looking at possibly using hotel solutions where we have evacuees in single rooms versus congregating in a large dormitory or school gymnasium, and if they are congregating in a place like a gymnasium, looking at partitions, putting air cleaners, putting air purifiers in place,” California Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci said.

How much all of this will cost, what other cuts might be made and how it could affect taxpayers, will be laid out Thursday when Gov. Newsom reveals the May revise of his budget proposal.