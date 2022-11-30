Raul Cuen, left, and Frank Nanez, right, were shot and killed while attacking an inmate. (Photo from CDCR)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said two men were shot and killed during an attack on an inmate Tuesday morning.

State prison officials said Anthony Aguilera, 68, was attacked by Frank Nanez and Raul Cuen just before 11 a.m. at High Desert State Prison. Officers responded and told Nanez and Cuen to get on the ground.

After being ignored, the CDCR said a warning shot was fired. But the warning shot also had no effect. Officers then shot at both men to stop the attack. Nanez and Cuen were both fatally injured and died less than an hour later.

Aguilera, who had been stabbed with handmade weapons, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He remains hospitalized.

According to prison officials, the officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave per CDCR policy. The shooting is being investigated.

Cuen, 48, was serving time for first-degree murder. Nanez, 32, was also serving time for first-degree murder and other attempted first-degree murder.

Aguilera is serving time for attempted first and second-degree murder.