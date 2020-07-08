State prison officials work to contain COVID-19 outbreak in San Quentin

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are close to 2,400 active cases of COVID-19 in California’s nearly three dozen prison facilities, according to extensive prison tracking.

As of Tuesday, 29 inmates have died.

The hot spot is San Quentin State Prison where a third of the prison population of nearly 4,000 is infected. Nine-hundred and forty of those cases happened in the last two weeks.

The two deaths reported on Sunday makes five deaths reported since Friday, including several who were on death row.

On Monday, the agency created by a Federal Court to improve prison health care, following several lawsuits, removed the prison health care director in a reorganization intended to more directly meet the COVID-19 crisis.

Just last week, prison activists demanded a better response after deaths at the prison escalated. The response included a request to increase the pace of paroling inmates early.

Tight living quarters makes social distancing nearly impossible and relaxed cleaning protocols early on in facilities, where people eat, shower and exercise together, made outbreaks hard to avoid.

The number of cases is trending upward.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation tried to educate inmates and staff through a video that was distributed as the outbreak advanced.

The department is now stocking up with masks, trying to institute mass testing and intensifying cleaning practices.

Air-conditioned tents have been set up at the prison making more room to isolate infected inmates.

Command centers were activated at each of the prisons.

Critics say the measures came too late. Seven-hundred at-risk inmates from the California Institution for Men in Chino were transferred to San Quentin State Prison and other facilities after a massive outbreak there.

Those inmates tested negative for the virus at the time but, apparently, brought it to San Quentin State Prison, which had no cases prior to the transfer.

Added to that, there are 640 active cases among staff, 184 of them at San Quentin State Prison.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the transfer a mistake.

For now, correctional officers and health workers have been transferred to the prison to backfill staff shortages.

Inmate transfers have now been halted and Gov. Newsom has said he hopes to reduce the population at San Quentin by a thousand inmates in the coming weeks to quell the outbreak. But Newsom also said programs have to be able to safely transition released and paroled inmates back into the population.