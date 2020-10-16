State Republican Party reaches deadline to remove unauthorized ballot boxes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thursday is the deadline for California’s Republican Party to follow Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s order to remove unauthorized ballot drop boxes scattered across the state.

But the party said it won’t comply with the cease and desist order.

The state’s Democratic leaders issued the order, claiming the Republican-owned ballot boxes violate state ballot harvesting laws.

“We believe what we are doing which is providing safe and locked receptacles for voters to place their ballots in that Republican Party volunteers or paid staff will then, in compliance with the law, deliver to the registers within 72 hours,” said Harmeet Dhillon with the Republican National Committee.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office told FOX40 that they’re still reviewing a letter from the California Republican Party regarding the ballot boxes.

Meanwhile, the secretary of state’s office said they are exploring other options and that they reserve the right to ensure the law is followed.

Republican Party officials couldn’t say how many ballots the boxes have collected. But they’ve been up for a week.

the Party also said whether it results in a legal battle weeks before the election is up to Becerra.