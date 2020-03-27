State treasurer encourages Californians to fill out 2020 census

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As California continues its response to the novel coronavirus, State Treasurer Fiona Ma said the pandemic further highlights the importance of the census.

"We're urging everyone during this downtime to do what they can and to just hop on a computer and sign up," Ma said.

Ma is encouraging Californians to take two minutes during this stay-at-home order to fill out the 2020 census.

"The outreach team is shifting toward virtual phone banks, webinars and other virtual events, like Facebook Live," she said.

This first digital census is convenient and takes just minutes to fill out. All you need is the census ID mailed to your address.

If you don't fill it out online, census officials will send you a paper copy.

"Everything that you can think of is funded using the census data," Ma explained.

Results from this census will decide legislative districts and key federal dollars for the next decade.

Census officials say the coronavirus outbreak shows the critical need for funding to help furnish emergency medical infrastructure.

"The top largest programs last year based on 10 years ago went to health and human services, meaning Medicaid, Medicare and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families,” Ma said. “Obviously, all of those expenses are going to go up during this crisis."

The census is scheduled to be completed by July 31 but officials say the deadline could be pushed back, which they say could be a concern.