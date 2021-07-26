State water board deputy director discusses water supply concerns for farmers

Water is needed to produce all that comes out of California’s fertile fields, but as this year’s drought intensifies, those who manage the state’s water resources are making some tough choices.

Some farmers in California may soon see their water needs go unfulfilled due to the drought and proposed emergency curtailment order by the State Water Resources Control Board.

There will be a vote on Aug. 3, and an information workshop on Tuesday.

Erik Ekdahl, the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Water Rights deputy director, joined Sonseeahray to explain where these drought conditions may take California’s agricultural industry.