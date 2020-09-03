Statewide Flex Alert issued for Labor Day weekend due to high temps

FOLSOM, Calif. (KRON) — A statewide Flex Alert will be in effect starting Saturday, Sept. 5 to Monday, Sept. 7 between the hours of 3 p.m-9 p.m.

The California Independent System Operator issued the alert Thursday due to unusually high heat expected this holiday weekend.

“The power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use. Overnight temperatures statewide are projected to be at least 10 degrees higher than normal, which doesn’t allow infrastructure to cool down,” The California ISO said in a press release.

The ISO advises Californians to conserve electricity in the afternoons and evening. Here’s what it suggests to do:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans when possible.

Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Here’s what you can do before 3 p.m. each day the Flex Alert is in effect:

“Pre-cool” their homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats.

Charge electric vehicles.

Charge mobile devices and laptops.

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.

Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.