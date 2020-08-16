Statewide Flex Alert issued through Wednesday as heat wave strains power grid

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A statewide Flex Alert was issued Sunday that lasts through Wednesday as a heat wave strain’s California’s electric grid.

The Flex Alert, issued by California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the state’s grid operator, calls for voluntary electricity conservation each day, from 3 to 10 p.m. through Wednesday as record-breaking heat is straining electricity supplies.

In a tweet, CAISO said that consumers “should plan for potential outages.” Those rolling outages would likely occur during the late afternoons and early evenings through Wednesday.

The organization said that there was not “a sufficient amount of energy to meet the high amounts of demand during the heatwave.”

Consumer conservation can help lower demand and avoid further actions, including outages, and lessen the duration of an outage.

CAISO said it “recognizes that reducing energy use during the hot time of the day is a

hardship, especially for those working from home or with children schooling at home.” But it went on to say if a large number of consumers do their part in small ways, power conservation can make a difference.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit the

CAISO’s Flex Alert website.

The ISO issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, today through Wednesday, 3 to 10 p.m. each day. Record-breaking heat is straining supplies; consumers should plan for potential outages. https://t.co/qaxmGA5suu pic.twitter.com/KiDlDdkrwm — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 16, 2020