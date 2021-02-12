Still no deal on reopening schools, state lawmakers say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There is still no deal yet on a school reopening plan between lawmakers and the governor.

“We need to get our schools reopened in the state of California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.

Newsom and state lawmakers said Friday they’re still sorting out the details on a deal to reopen schools, starting with the youngest students.

“Our kindergartner students, our first and second graders first. We can do this safely, working with the legislature to support efforts at the local level; we are making progress,” Newsom continued.

Meanwhile, Democratic state lawmakers directly involved in negotiations remained tight-lipped.

“We are looking forward to hearing what the changes are and what those plans are,” said Claudia Briggs of the California Teachers Association.

The CTA has demanded state leaders ensure teachers and support staff are vaccinated before allowing them back on campus.

Some educators Friday said their concerns of returning are renewed with new, potentially more infectious strains of the virus found in California.

“We sure do hope that they are listening to the parents, to students, and to educators who are obviously extremely concerned,” Briggs said.

Newsom has proposed billions in funding for testing, contract tracing and personal protective equipment.

He’s also promising more transparency tools, such as new interactive maps launched Friday, which show which schools are open and where in California. Blue indicates some form of in-person instruction, while yellow represents distanced learning.

It can be found on the state’s COVID-19 website, but when these maps will show more blue is still to be determined.