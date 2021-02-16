Stranded hikers rescued near Pinecrest Lake

PINECREST, Calif. (KTXL) – Two stranded hikers called 911 for help Monday after hiking along Pinecrest Lake for four hours and one of the hikers fell into the water.

According to the Tuolumne County Fire Department, rescue crews were notified at 6:35 p.m. that two hikers needed to be rescued. The couple found shelter at a nearby cabin as they awaited rescue.

Officials said volunteer firefighters hiked an hour and a half out to the location of the cabin with extra clothes, snow shoes, and warming devices and waited for paramedics to assist in transport. As an ambulance arrived, the couple was checked and they changed into new snow shoes and dry clothes. The couple was released with no medical issues.

The Tuolumne Fire Department said hikers should be be prepared for situations by having the proper equipment needed for the weather.