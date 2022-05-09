BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of 300 vehicles blocked the streets of Bakersfield Saturday night, assaulting police officers and harassing residents.

Bakersfield police confronted the group five times before breaking it up.

The first incident occurred at about 8:42 p.m. when officers responded to reports of the group blocking the intersection of Brundage Lane and A Street, police said. The group appeared violent and officers requested backup, which arrived at 9:09 p.m.

Video of the scene shared with 17 News showed a large crowd at the intersection with witnesses telling 17 News people were doing doughnuts and setting off fireworks.

Officers said the vehicles dispersed recklessly in all directions and reconvened at the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Columbus Street where officers located them at about 9:32 p.m.

Police said the first officers on scene had bottles thrown at them.

The group began to disperse after more police backup arrived and made its way to the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Mohawk Street.

Officers arrived at 10:16 p.m., police said, and the group attacked police vehicles. Police located the alleged event organizer and chased him on foot.

Oliver Perry, 23, of Bakersfield, was found with a concealed handgun and was arrested on suspicion of weapons violations, resisting/delaying an officer and charges associated with the “takeover,” police said.

Officers also arrested Danny Hernandez, 18, of Bakersfield, on charges associated with the takeover and resisting/delaying an officer, police said.

Their vehicles were impounded.

A 17 News traffic camera caught this scene showing the crowd dispersing as officers arrived, leaving burnt rubber tracks in the intersection.

After that, the group moved to Wible and Pacheco roads. Officers drove there at about 11:42 p.m. and the crowd threw objects at them.

An officer was intentionally hit by a car while on foot and suffered minor injuries, police said. The driver fled and faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Xander Moreno, 19, of Bakersfield, Deon Walker, 18, of Clovis, Luis Hernandez, 23, of Fresno and Jamal Graves, 25, of Fresno were arrested at that location, police said.

By midnight, the group moved to Downtown Bakersfield taking over 17th and M streets.

Officers chased a vehicle but had to stop because the vehicle went into the opposite lanes of traffic, turned its headlights off and reached speeds above 100 mph, according to police.

A Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter trailed vehicle until it crashed and became inoperable in the 8400 block of Oliver Street, police said.

The driver, Simon Martinez, 20, of Wasco, and passenger Jose Torres, 19, of Wasco were arrested, police said. Officers seized drugs and several weapons.

After that incident, the group began to disperse, but police said they received several reports of uninvolved motorists becoming trapped or stopped by the group. There were reports of vehicles — some containing children — being vandalized, and reports of assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who was the victim of an unreported crime as a result of these incidents are encouraged to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.