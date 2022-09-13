SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Commuters, and other riders, using the Capitol Corridor train route may need to find another travel option starting Thursday.

The Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority on Monday said a labor strike would suspend service for both freight and passenger operations. Bus bridges would be affected as well.

That is why it is recommended people find an alternate transportation method starting Thursday.

The Capitol Corridor spans 170 miles, going through Santa Clara, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Solano, Yolo, Sacramento and Placer counties. Only two miles, in the San Francisco Peninsula, of the Capitol Corridor route are Caltrain lines.

The remaining 168 miles run on Union Pacific Railroad lines, and UPRR is one of the Class I freight carriers currently in negotiations with its union. If the strike is called, it is not known when service would resume.

According to data from 2021, about 39% of people who ride the train do so for work. Before the pandemic, the Capitol Corridor had about 1.8 million annual riders.

Nationwide, it’s said the rail strike could cost about $2 billion a day. The freight railroads operate an almost 140,000-mile network in 49 states.