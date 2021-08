BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire said a structure fire has spread to dry vegetation nearby in a rural area just north of Oroville.

A dark plume of smoke is rising above the blaze in the area of Thompson Flat Cemetery and Cherokee roads, which Cal Fire is calling the Cherokee Fire.

#CherokeeFire [update] Crews working on containing the fire”s spread to the vegetation. pic.twitter.com/UXUC8x70gt — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) August 9, 2021

Firefighters at scene of a structure fire spreading to vegetation at Thompson Flat Cemetery Road and Cherokee Road. Requesting augmented resources. #CherokeeFire pic.twitter.com/3tHpSPpZWy — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) August 9, 2021

What caused the fire has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.