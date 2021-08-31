Study: 62% of young adults in California have moved in with their parents in the past year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A new study found that nearly two-thirds of young adults in California have moved back in with their parents over the past year.

A survey conducted by ISoldMyHouse.com showed that 62% of Californians between the ages of 18 and 35 years old have moved back in with their parents over the past year, compared to the national average of 36%.

The study found that 16% of respondents receive financial support from their parents as well.

The average rental price for a home increased 7.9% last year, with some urban areas reaching an increase of 12%. Housing prices have increased 26% in that same span of time.

The sudden accommodation of adult children has caused 15% of responding parents to say they feel burdened by having to house their non-rent-paying “tenants,” with 15% having to delay their retirement plans in order to support them.

