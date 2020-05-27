Study probes why COVID-19 disproportionately affects black community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Black COVID-19 patients aren’t seeking help when they should, putting their lives at risk, according to a major study by one of California’s largest health care providers.

Sutter Health treats 3.5 million patients over 22 California counties. Its study looked at the treatment of over 1,000 COVID-19 patients in the black community.

“African American patients were coming in later, sicker and they tended to be tested in the acute care environment of the emergency department,” Sutter Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Lockhart said.

Black patients wait to get to an emergency room to get tested at a 25% higher rate than white, Hispanic and Asian patients, according to the study.

Just why is a puzzle since testing has become more readily available and family doctors are on the lookout for symptoms.

African Americans make up 6% of the state’s population.

“Ten-point-three percent of the deaths are from African Americans and that statistic is repeated over and over again from state to state to state,” Lockhart said.

And even though black people suffer more from underlying ailments like heart problems, high blood pressure and diabetes, that doesn’t account for the disparity.

“Above and beyond that, we found that race made a difference, race matters,” Lockhart said.

And while other states attribute the disparity in part to lower incomes, California’s more comprehensive health insurance coverage takes that out of the equation.

“We are covered, we are insured, but coverage is not being accessed,” Lockhart told FOX40.

Awareness of community health resources could be a problem. Any preparation for a second wave of the virus might require different strategies, including engaging community leaders.

A hint at what a different medical approach might look like comes from a Sutter Health program that seeks to get black asthma patients better treatment sooner. That entails having trusted community monitors make home visits to ensure that patients are aware of the dangers and treatment available. Trust could be a key factor.

“So, a model like that or something similar where we can leverage the resources that already exist within the black community I think will be the key to success,” Lockhart said.

The racial disparity in testing and deaths is a key concern among medical observers because of the possibility of a surge of cases later this year into next year that could claim even more lives.