Study ranks grossest states in America — see where California falls

(WJW) — According to a new study, Virginia is the “grossest” state in the U.S.

The study, conducted by Zippia, calculated each state’s grossness based on air quality, the number of landfills and illness spread.

They also included the number of Google searches for certain “gross” items when determining the rankings. Zippia cites “Mayo recipes” and “Croc wearing” as search terms included in the gross category.

Here are the grossest states, according to the study:

1 Virginia 2 South Carolina 3 North Carolina 4 Pennsylvania 5 Texas 6 New Jersey 7 Connecticut 8 Georgia 9 Delaware 10 New York 11 Tennessee 12 Rhode Island 13 Ohio 14 Wisconsin 15 Vermont 16 Louisiana 16 West Virginia 18 Kansas 19 Indiana 19 Kentucky 19 New Mexico 22 Maryland 23 Illinois 24 Oklahoma 25 Alabama 26 Massachusetts 27 Mississippi 28 Hawaii 29 Florida 29 New Hampshire 31 California 32 Oregon 33 Arkansas 33 South Dakota 35 Missouri 36 North Dakota 37 Colorado 38 Minnesota 39 Washington 40 Iowa 41 Arizona 42 Michigan 43 Utah 44 Wyoming 45 Nevada 46 Maine 47 Idaho 47 Nebraska 49 Montana 50 Alaska