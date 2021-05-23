Study ranks grossest states in America — see where California falls

California

by: Natasha Anderson,

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — According to a new study, Virginia is the “grossest” state in the U.S.

The study, conducted by Zippia, calculated each state’s grossness based on air quality, the number of landfills and illness spread.

They also included the number of Google searches for certain “gross” items when determining the rankings. Zippia cites “Mayo recipes” and “Croc wearing” as search terms included in the gross category.

Here are the grossest states, according to the study:

1Virginia
2South Carolina
3North Carolina
4Pennsylvania
5Texas
6New Jersey
7Connecticut
8Georgia
9Delaware
10New York
11Tennessee
12Rhode Island
13Ohio
14Wisconsin
15Vermont
16Louisiana
16West Virginia
18Kansas
19Indiana
19Kentucky
19New Mexico
22Maryland
23Illinois
24Oklahoma
25Alabama
26Massachusetts
27Mississippi
28Hawaii
29Florida
29New Hampshire
31California
32Oregon
33Arkansas
33South Dakota
35Missouri
36North Dakota
37Colorado
38Minnesota
39Washington
40Iowa
41Arizona
42Michigan
43Utah
44Wyoming
45Nevada
46Maine
47Idaho
47Nebraska
49Montana
50Alaska

