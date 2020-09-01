Survivors band together to have their cold cases reviewed again after Golden State Killer sentencing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Survivors of sexual assaults who believe their attacker was Joseph DeAngelo, the infamous Golden State Killer, are banding together as the “Missing Cases” group, with one common goal — to have their cases looked at again and acknowledged.

“For all these years, for me, 1979, that’s 41 years of not knowing who it was,” survivor Susan Bowlus told FOX40. “And you’ll never have complete closure because you carry the emotions of whatever happened to you, and in this case rape. But there could be some kind of a closure of at least knowing who it was.”

Following the sentencing of DeAngelo, FOX40 asked District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert about all the other unsolved cases.

“Because of the power of the databank that the Harringtons brought to us, we know what’s been put into it and we know what’s been linked,” Schubert said. “Does that mean that there are not other crimes out there? Absolutely not. I don’t believe we will ever know the magnitude of what Mr. DeAngelo did.”

In Bowlus’ case, she was 22 when she was attacked at 3 a.m. inside her home. DeAngelo lived just five minutes from her house.

Her attacker stayed three hours in her home as he rummaged through it.

While she was tied up and blindfolded, her main objective was to stay alive amid his threats she was going to be killed.

Bowlus said today’s investigators should put aside any prejudices or assumptions of the past and look at the remaining unsolved cases with a set of new eyes and ears, listening to what the victims really had to say.

“For the remaining people like myself, there is really nothing more that can be done, that has not already been done as far as a sentencing,” Bowlus explained. “So for us, it’s just have the cases looked at, to have them acknowledged and to have some sense of relief, emotional closure knowing who it was, if it indeed is him.”