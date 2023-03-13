(KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said a woman managed to escape after being kidnapped and beaten on Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sonora Police and first responders went to Shepherd and Lyons streets for reports of a kidnapping victim just before 6 a.m. on Friday.

She reportedly had major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said she told detectives she was kidnapped by someone she had given a ride home to on Thursday night. He was identified by the sheriff’s office as 20-year-old Jacob Chapman of Soulsbyville.

When they arrived near his home on Red Heather Drive, he allegedly attacked her with a flashlight, hitting her in the head several times. He also allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him her bank account information.

According to the sheriff’s office, he threatened her with a gun and used duct tape to bind her ankles and wrists. He reportedly drove to various locations throughout the night before leaving her tied up in the car.

The sheriff’s office said she was able to escape and get help from a community member after being left in the car.

An investigation led officers to believe Chapman may have been dropped off near the bathrooms at Columbia State Park; a search was then done to try and find Chapman.

“Due to the severity of the crimes, a protective sweep of the Columbia area and state park was conducted by deputies and additional personnel while detectives recovered a stolen 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol from the vehicle which dropped Chapman off at the park,” the sheriff’s office said.

Several warrants were taken out for Chapman, and the search for him continued throughout Friday. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said he turned himself over to Sonora Police.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and brandishing a firearm. He was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.