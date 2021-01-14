Sutter Health website down after debuting COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sutter Health’s website appears to be down Thursday after it debuted offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sutter Health debuted appointments only open to Sutter patients that are either 75 years of age or older, or are health care workers.

Normally, patients would be allowed to book online via My Health Online.

But as of around 1 p.m., a message that reads “This site can’t be reached” pops up.

It is not confirmed that the website crashed because of the new appointment option.

The Sutter Health call center can be reached at (844) 987-6115.

This story will be updated as new developments are made.