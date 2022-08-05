NEVADA (KTXL) — A fire station in the Lake Tahoe region has been forced to shut down due to an infestation of bats.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said it closed a station in New Washoe City, which is between Carson City and Reno, Nevada.

The bat infestation caused health and safety concerns for fire crews, as the bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats were found in the station’s apparatus bay. Fire officials said the station will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The fire district said its staff will review possible options including a contamination cleanup.

“The District will consult with experts to determine what preventative and remediation work is needed to eliminate the bat colonies and associated hazards,” the fire district wrote in a news release.”

The district’s closed station, Station 30, has been around since the 1950s and is leased to the TMFPD from the state of Nevada, officials said.

Officials said the ambulance and two fire personnel from Station 30 will be relocated to Station 32 in New Washoe City. The fire district said a total of five firefighters including paramedics will be housed at Station 32.

The fire district said it will also increase its coordination with the Carson City Fire Department to the south of Washoe Valley.

Previously, the fire district attempted to remediate a similar problem with bats in 2015.

Bats carry several viruses, including rabies, that can be transmitted to humans, fire officials said. A person does not need to be bitten or scratched to contract a virus from a bat.

According to fire officials, diseases from bats can be transmitted as an aerosolized virus by way of a bat saliva and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections to humans.