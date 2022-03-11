SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Target has agreed to pay over $5 million to settle a civil law enforcement complaint about overcharging customers and false advertising, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

A group of district attorneys from across Northern California alleged that Target illegally charged customers higher prices than advertised – and charged higher prices on its app when customers entered the perimeter of a Target store. The DAs also alleged that the price of certain items that were available on both the app and in the store were different prices – but that was not made clear to the customers.

In response, Target officials announced on Thursday that the company will pay $5,372,681 to settle the complaint. The action was filed in Sonoma County Superior Court, along with the District Attorneys of Alameda, Marin, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, Ventura, and San Diego.

The stipulated judgment also stops Target from false advertising or charging more than the lowest price posted for an item. It also stops Target from using its app-related technology from showing a higher price based on the user’s location.

In a statement, Target officials say the business is committed to providing value to guests – which includes accurate pricing.

We’ve taken steps to improve our processes because the majority of these issues occurred when promotional signs were not removed immediately after a promotion ended. If guests have questions, they can bring their receipt to the Guest Service desk to discuss a price adjustment. Brian Harper-Tibaldo, Target spokesperson

As well as the $5 million in civil penalties, Target is also required to pay $200,000 in restitution and $173,618.81 total in costs to the several county Departments of Agriculture in California who conducted the investigation.