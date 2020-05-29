Teachers say schools can’t reopen safely with proposed budget cuts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When you ask those in the Education Coalition, the nine statewide K-12 public education associations that team up to advocate for California’s 6 million students, members say Governor Gavin Newson’s proposed budget cuts are not what kids need — especially right now.

Students statewide were forced into a suspended semester, relying on distance learning after the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, schools are being asked to create environments with more social distance, do extra cleaning and perhaps do the school day in shifts, all things that would cost more money.

As a return to in-person classes is contemplated, the Education Coalition says the cuts planned right now would amount to an unacceptable $1,230 per student.

“We can’t afford to do that right when we say that we need to have it safer for our students and our staff. That will not make it happen,” California Teachers Association E. Toby Boyd said. “We’re urging the governor and the legislature to think outside the box.”

Governor Newsom is hoping federal funds from the HEROES Act can plug the holes in the state’s budget, but Senate Republicans have labeled that bill DOA.