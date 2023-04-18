(KTXL) — A man searching for his teenage niece after she failed to return home on time found her dead in an empty field in Northern California and another adolescent is being charged in her death, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say that on the morning of April 15, deputies were sent to the field located in the community of Covelo, which is about halfway between Santa Rosa and Eureka.

•Video Above: California arrests 17 involved in ‘criminal syndicates’

Deputies determined that the uncle of the 16-year-old girl had found her unresponsive and that the night before, she had spent time with a 15-year-old who she knew.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The sheriff’s office says that on the evening of April 14, the 15-year-old girl “physically assaulted” the 16-year-old in the empty field and that deputies determined that the second girl’s death was related to the assault.

The 15-year-old was arrested and booked into Mendocino County Juvenile Hall on one charge of murder.

The sheriff’s office says that it is still investigating the circumstances of the assault and the official cause of death of the 16-year-old.