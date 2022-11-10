(KTXL) — Citing a “catastrophic staffing shortage,” the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it is suspending deputy patrol services during the day later this month.

The sheriff’s office says that it has had difficulty recruiting and retaining employees in the last few years and that the agency recently had to shift some deputies to work in the courts and jail facilities, leaving the “operations division” without enough personnel to provide 24-hour patrol service.

Starting on Sunday, November 20, sheriff’s deputies will no longer patrol within the jurisdiction of the agency during the day, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says that its struggles with retaining personnel are “directly linked to pay disparities.”

A Facebook post from the Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association says that the association has “warned the county board of supervisors for several years” that staffing levels are low, and that the board has delayed in responding and “allowed too many good employees to leave.”

The sheriff’s office said that it has met with officials from the California Highway Patrol to determine how emergency calls would be handled during the day, although the final details of the plan are still not fully defined.

According to the sheriff’s office, the CHP will respond to “life-threatening emergencies” during the times that deputies cannot provide patrol services.

During the nighttime hours, sheriff’s deputies will continue to patrol and will also respond to non-emergency calls that came in throughout the day. The sheriff’s office said that it will restore service when staffing levels permit.

Tehama County is located in Central Northern California, about 140 miles north of Sacramento, and is bisected by Interstate 5. It has a population of around 65,000 people.

The city of Red Bluff is the county seat.