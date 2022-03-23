LOS ANGELES (AP/KTXL) — Temperature records were set Tuesday as much of California broiled under a spring heat wave.

FOX40’s Weather Team reported three days of record highs across the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Today will be 3 days in a row of records highs in Sacramento. Tomorrow will likely be day 4. pic.twitter.com/FQYtEfBhbE — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 23, 2022

The National Weather Service said a high of 89 degrees (31 Celsius) was recorded in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, breaking a record of 86 (30 Celsius) set in 1926. Downtown Oakland hit 85 degrees (29 Celsius), topping a 1984 high of 77 (25 Celsius).

In Southern California, Camarillo Airport in Ventura County set a record of 90 (32 Celsius), beating by two degrees the mark set in 2008, according to the weather service.

Something about the 'ville's! Marysville, Roseville, and Vacaville were pushing 90 yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nH5OIWO1MH — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 23, 2022

Forecasters said warm temperatures are expected in many areas into the weekend, when a minor storm will break the heat and bring the possibility of light rain.

California has seen very little precipitation since storms drenched the state in December. Almost all of the state remains in drought, much of it categorized as severe.