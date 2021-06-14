‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Dog reunited with owners after being stolen in San Francisco

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) – A family from Fort Bragg was reunited with their stolen dog in Oakland over the weekend.

Video captured the tearful and joyous reunion between married couple, Fugio Zavala and Jacqueline Zavala-Lee, and their beloved dog, Leo.

“It was nothing short of a miracle,” Zavala-Lee told FOX40.

The couple said they were celebrating their 12-year anniversary with a weekend getaway in San Francisco when their 10-year-old Yorkshire terrier was stolen from their car Friday.

“Honestly, we’re just like, ‘Leo’s tired,’” recalled Zavala-Lee. “Like let’s, you know, leave the windows a little cracked, put him in his carrier and let him rest a bit.”

When the couple got back to their car, they saw their front window had been busted out, the blanket covering their luggage was on the ground, and Leo and his carrier were gone.

“Like, my heart just sunk,” Zavala-Lee said. “I’m not usually an anxious person or an anxious individual, but it was just full-on panic mode.”

“Call the police, get in the car and drive around while I went on foot and looked for him,” Zavala recalled. “I looked for him until like 1:30 in the morning on foot, checking everywhere.”

Leo was nowhere to be found until a witness identified the dog after the thief sold him to someone else.

“We never imagined, like, not this soon,” Zavala said. “And everything just worked out perfectly.”

On Sunday, the couple got the call from police that they recovered a dog they thought might be Leo.

“He’s our baby, I know his face,” Zavala-Lee said.

The couple said they won’t be letting Leo out of their sight anytime soon and Zavala-Lee plans to take him with her to work.

The couple said they’re grateful their weekend getaway had a happy ending.

“Honestly, felt like my faith in humanity restored, you know, that there are still good people out there,” Zavala-Lee said.