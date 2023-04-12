(KTXL) — California’s wild spaces were treated to an incredibly wet winter and now they are showing off their rejuvenated soil with a statewide superbloom of wildflowers.

Wildflowers can be spotted along highways, open fields and farmland, but there are some places that have an impressive concentration of flowers.

North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve

In Northern California, one of the most iconic and well-known places to see wildflowers and even some waterfalls is North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve near Oroville.

Located about 75 miles north of Sacramento, North Table Mountain offers some of the best wildflower vistas as you look out over the Sacramento Valley.

The preserve also features several stunning waterfalls, seasonal streams, vernal pools, lava outcrops and grazing cows.

According to the California Native Plant Society, North Table Mountain is the best place to see lupines, purple owl’s clover and rare, endemic yellow-flowered Jokerst’s clover.

South Yuba River State Park

A less well-known location for wildflowers is the South Yuba River State Park, about 15 miles from Grass Valley and 67 miles north of Sacramento.

The park is home to the Bridgeport Covered Bridge, the longest single-span covered wooden bridge in the world, and the historic community of Bridgeport.

For those wanting a little more information about what flowers they are looking at, the state park offers wildflower walks on the Buttermilk Trail at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Mother’s Day.

Visitors could see poppies, lupines, larkspur, fiddlenecks, popcorn flowers and more, according to the park’s website.

Jepson Prairie Preserve

Located about 35 miles west of Sacramento, near Dixon, the Jepson Prairie Preserve spans more than 1,500 acres of prairie land overseen by the Solano Land Trust.

During the spring, wildflowers cover the prairie lands and line the numerous vernal pools across the property.

From 10 a.m. to noon on each Saturday and Sunday until May 14, preserve docents will be giving wildflower tours and critter walks of areas only accessible with a volunteer docent.

On top of seeing vibrant wildflowers, the California Native Plant Society says that Jepson Prairie is the best place to see what California’s Central Valley looked like before development in the introduction of agriculture.

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Located in rural Auburn about 39 miles from Sacramento, Hidden Falls Regional Park has some of the best California poppy displays in the Sacramento region.

Taking anyone of the park’s numerous trails will reward visitors with views of the state flower and many other native wildflowers.

Park passes are required and can be purchased here.

Other Northern California wildflower locations:

– Mount Tamalpais State Park

– China Camp State Park

– Trione-Annadal State Park

– Sugarloaf Ridge State Park

For those planning a trip to one of these wildflower-laden locations remember to:

– Stay on trails to protect the flowers and their seeds

– Respect the local community

– Take only photos

– Leave only footprints