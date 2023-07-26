(KTXL) — Since Oct. 4, 1854, the state of California has celebrated its progress by showcasing advancements in agriculture, technology, arts, food and more at the California State Fair.

California’s first state fair was held more than 160 years ago in San Francisco where more than 5,000 people attended.

At that time the fair would rotate each year from city to city. Sacramento hosted the fair twice, once in 1855 and again in 1859.

It would be the following year in 1860 that state leaders would decide to find a permanent home for the state fair in the City of Sacramento.

A property covering six blocks between 20th Street and 22nd and from E Street to H Street would become home to the state fair for 50 years.

The fair became more and more popular over the years and a new location needed to be found to accommodate the ever-growing crowds.

In 1909, an 80 acres property just outside of the Sacramento city limits along Stockton Boulevard became home to the fair. More growth would see the property increased by 75 acres in 1937.

Annual attendance for the fair would reach around 750,000 people in the 1950s, making it one of the most popular attractions in the United States and one of the top five fairs in the country.

The fair moved once again in 1968 to its current location at Cal Expo and drew much of its design from the relatively newly opened Disneyland in Anaheim.

One of the futuristic attractions at the new location would be a monorail akin to the monorail that had opened in Disneyland in 1959. These are the only two monorails operating in California.

Walt Disney was also asked to help design Cal Expo by former Gov. Pat Brown, according to former Cal Expo CEO Rick Pickering.

In 1962, Brown approved legislation that would bring the state fair to its current location.

“Cal Expo has always celebrated the best and brightest of California with an eye on a prosperous future,” Pickering said. “Fruits and vegetables, technology, Hollywood; the State Fair ties all those things together. It’s what makes us uniquely Californian.”

It would not be until July 1, 1968, that the project would be completed and newly elected Governor Ronald Reagan, who was a presenter for ABC’s live broadcast of Disneyland’s opening day, would welcome Californians to the new fairgrounds.

For the last 55 years, Cal Expo has been home to the California State Fair and Food Festival and the Sacramento County Fair.